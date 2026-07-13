Germany reveals RLV C5 rocket as Europe's response to Starship
Technology
Germany just revealed the RLV C5, a new rocket designed as Europe's response to SpaceX's Starship.
The RLV C5 is partially reusable, can haul more than 70 metric tons to low Earth orbit, and features a winged booster that returns for reuse.
German researchers even studied early Starship flights to help shape their own design.
RLV C5 rocket booster midair catch
The rocket runs on liquid hydrogen and oxygen, letting its booster glide back and get caught midair, so it doesn't waste fuel landing.
While it cannot match Starship's maximum payload, it uses its mass more efficiently for payloads.
If all goes well, this could give Europe a real shot at competing in the heavy-lift space race and reduce reliance on launches from abroad.