GitHub reports record June 2026 after Copilot pricing switch
GitHub just had its best month ever in June 2026, all thanks to a switch in how it prices Copilot, its AI coding tool.
Instead of charging a flat fee per user, it moved to a pay-as-you-go model on June 1, making it easier for more people to try Copilot and putting it on par with rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic.
CTO Vladimir Fedorov summed it up: "June was by far our best month ever."
Outages follow GitHub usage surge
With so many new users, GitHub's systems have been working overtime: think 275 million commits every week and over 2.1 billion minutes of GitHub Actions used in just one week this year.
This surge even caused some outages and forced Microsoft to buy extra cloud space from Amazon.
Still, Fedorov reassured everyone that prices aren't going up any time soon as it works through these growing pains.