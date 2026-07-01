GitHub reports record June 2026 after Copilot pricing switch Technology Jul 01, 2026

GitHub just had its best month ever in June 2026, all thanks to a switch in how it prices Copilot, its AI coding tool.

Instead of charging a flat fee per user, it moved to a pay-as-you-go model on June 1, making it easier for more people to try Copilot and putting it on par with rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic.

CTO Vladimir Fedorov summed it up: "June was by far our best month ever."