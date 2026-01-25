Gmail glitch floods primary inboxes with spam and misclassified emails
What's the story
Gmail is facing a major glitch, with many users reporting problems with email classification and an influx of spam. The issue was first flagged on Saturday morning (Pacific Time) when users noticed their primary inboxes were flooded with emails that would usually go to the Promotions, Social or Updates tabs. Spam warnings were also incorrectly flagged on emails from known senders.
Official statement
Google's response to the Gmail issues
In light of these problems, Google has issued an official statement saying, "We are actively working to resolve the issue." The tech giant also reminded users to follow best practices when dealing with emails from unknown senders. This comes as a reassurance that they are aware of the problem and are taking steps to fix it.
User feedback
User complaints about Gmail's filtering system
The issue with Gmail's automatic filters has been widely reported, with many users taking to social media platforms like Reddit and Google's official forums to voice their concerns. The problem is particularly jarring as Gmail's filter system has been an effective tool against the barrage of promotional emails and updates. However, this sudden glitch has left many users inundated with unwanted notifications.
Design history
Gmail's redesign and the filter system
The automatic filter system in Gmail was introduced with a redesign in 2013. It has been working pretty well until now, which makes this sudden glitch all the more surprising. Instead of receiving personal emails at intervals, some users are now getting a constant stream of notifications from companies and businesses that would usually be filtered into the Promotions or Updates tabs.