Gmail glitch floods primary inboxes with spam and misclassified emails

Gmail is facing a major glitch, with many users reporting problems with email classification and an influx of spam. The issue was first flagged on Saturday morning (Pacific Time) when users noticed their primary inboxes were flooded with emails that would usually go to the Promotions, Social or Updates tabs. Spam warnings were also incorrectly flagged on emails from known senders.

Official statement Google's response to the Gmail issues In light of these problems, Google has issued an official statement saying, "We are actively working to resolve the issue." The tech giant also reminded users to follow best practices when dealing with emails from unknown senders. This comes as a reassurance that they are aware of the problem and are taking steps to fix it.

User feedback User complaints about Gmail's filtering system The issue with Gmail's automatic filters has been widely reported, with many users taking to social media platforms like Reddit and Google's official forums to voice their concerns. The problem is particularly jarring as Gmail's filter system has been an effective tool against the barrage of promotional emails and updates. However, this sudden glitch has left many users inundated with unwanted notifications.

