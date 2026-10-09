Google Gemini can now complete tasks on your behalf
What's the story
Google has announced a major upgrade to its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) platform, introducing an "agentic" feature at the Google Cloud event. The new capability allows users to not just interact with the AI but also assign tasks that it can complete on their behalf. This is a major step forward from traditional conversational AI tools, which were limited to answering questions and providing information.
Feature details
Gemini AI has over a billion monthly active users
The agentic feature of Gemini AI can do a range of tasks, from generating code to scheduling meetings and making travel arrangements.
It comes amid the rise of consumer-facing agents such as Meta's Muse and messaging-based tools like Instinct, along with the recent launch of ChatGPT's Dots.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said at the event that Gemini already has over a billion monthly active users and nearly 90% of Fortune 100 companies use Gemini Enterprise for their work.
Rollout strategy
Gemini's agentic feature will be available for businesses first
Given its corporate adoption, Google plans to roll out the agentic feature of Gemini AI for businesses first.
This way, the company can tackle "harder problems around security, scale, and performance" associated with launching such powerful agents.
Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said that this new agent can be given "objectives, not just instructions," making it capable of planning work and using custom skills/tools to achieve its goals.
Tool capabilities
The new agent can connect to a company's internal systems
The agentic feature of Gemini AI can connect to a company's internal systems and work securely with any Model Context Protocol (MCP) server inside or outside the company's network.
It also has its own Workspace account, much like a co-worker. This means it knows who is on which team, their time zones, who needs to approve items, what's on people's calendars, and more.
Collaboration potential
Gemini AI's agentic feature can be accessed on multiple platforms
The agentic feature of Gemini AI can be accessed from mobile devices running iOS and Android, desktops running Windows and Mac, command line interface, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, ServiceNow, and Slack.
This makes it a highly collaborative tool for businesses.
Early testers of the feature included sportswear brand On, Shopify, and PayPal.
Twitter Post
'Universal cloud agent running 24/7 to get your work done'
Today, we are announcing our new Gemini agent for your business—a universal cloud agent running 24/7 to get your work done.— Google Cloud (@googlecloud) October 8, 2026
It arrives knowing your tools, data, and work history; it works across knowledge work, content, and code; and it comes with built-in governance to help… pic.twitter.com/MQ2NDSJG2n