Google Gemini can now complete tasks on your behalf

The agentic feature of Gemini AI can do a range of tasks, from generating code to scheduling meetings and making travel arrangements.

It comes amid the rise of consumer-facing agents such as Meta's Muse and messaging-based tools like Instinct, along with the recent launch of ChatGPT's Dots.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said at the event that Gemini already has over a billion monthly active users and nearly 90% of Fortune 100 companies use Gemini Enterprise for their work.