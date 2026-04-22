Google's Gemini Enterprise Agent platform is here: Check features
What's the story
Google has launched a series of new products at its annual Cloud Next 2026 conference in Las Vegas. The tech giant has introduced the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, a unified solution for enterprises to create and manage their own artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The platform is integrated with Google's data and security capabilities and offers access to over 200 AI models.
Platform features
Gemini Enterprise Agent platform
The Gemini Enterprise Agent platform is an extension of Google's Vertex AI offering. It combines model selection, building, and agent integration capabilities with new features for security, DevOps, and orchestration. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the platform has seen a 40% growth in paid monthly active users quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2026. Notable customers include Bosch, Capcom, GE Appliances, NASA, Pepsico, and Unilever.
TPU launch
TPU 8t and TPU 8i chips
Google also unveiled its eighth-generation tensor processing unit (TPU) at the conference. The new dual-chip design includes TPU 8t for training and TPU 8i for cost-efficient inference. These chips are designed to power Google's custom-built supercomputers, handling everything from the model training and agent development to large-scale inference tasks.
Market competition
Google's custom TPUs
In recent months, Google's custom TPUs have emerged as a viable alternative to NVIDIA's dominance in the market. The company has signed multi-billion dollar agreements with companies like Anthropic and Meta. Amin Vahadat, the Chief Technologist for AI infrastructure at Google, said TPU 8t is built to lower the frontier model development cycle from months to weeks.
Security enhancements
AI-native architecture for agents
Google also introduced its Agentic Data Cloud, an AI-native architecture that allows the agents to perceive, reason, and act on data in real-time. The company is also launching a range of agentic solutions for threat detection as part of an AI-powered cybersecurity platform. This platform combines Google's Threat Intelligence and Security Operations with Wiz's Cloud and AI security platform.