Google's Gemini Enterprise Agent platform is here: Check features

Google has launched a series of new products at its annual Cloud Next 2026 conference in Las Vegas. The tech giant has introduced the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, a unified solution for enterprises to create and manage their own artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The platform is integrated with Google's data and security capabilities and offers access to over 200 AI models.

Platform features Gemini Enterprise Agent platform The Gemini Enterprise Agent platform is an extension of Google's Vertex AI offering. It combines model selection, building, and agent integration capabilities with new features for security, DevOps, and orchestration. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the platform has seen a 40% growth in paid monthly active users quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2026. Notable customers include Bosch, Capcom, GE Appliances, NASA, Pepsico, and Unilever.

TPU launch TPU 8t and TPU 8i chips Google also unveiled its eighth-generation tensor processing unit (TPU) at the conference. The new dual-chip design includes TPU 8t for training and TPU 8i for cost-efficient inference. These chips are designed to power Google's custom-built supercomputers, handling everything from the model training and agent development to large-scale inference tasks.

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Market competition Google's custom TPUs In recent months, Google's custom TPUs have emerged as a viable alternative to NVIDIA's dominance in the market. The company has signed multi-billion dollar agreements with companies like Anthropic and Meta. Amin Vahadat, the Chief Technologist for AI infrastructure at Google, said TPU 8t is built to lower the frontier model development cycle from months to weeks.

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