Google Meet rolls out homepage with week and month agenda
Technology
Google Meet is rolling out a fresh homepage that makes it way easier to keep your meetings organized.
Instead of just a basic list, you now get a full agenda view, so you can see your whole week or month at a glance, prep for upcoming calls, or quickly revisit past meetings.
Google Meet adds attachments and notes
The update also lets you open calendar attachments and meeting notes right from the homepage, so there's less jumping between apps.
After meetings, finding things like Gemini-powered notes, recordings, and transcripts is much simpler, and there is no more hunting through Gmail or Drive.
The new look uses Google's latest design style and will reach Workspace users first over the next few weeks, with Android and iOS updates hopefully coming next.