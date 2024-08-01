In short Simplifying... In short The upcoming Pixel 9 series will launch with Android 14 due to Android 15 not being fully ready, but later models may come with the updated version.

The phones will offer enhanced charging speeds, potential satellite connectivity, and up to seven years of software support.

The series will feature impressive storage options, RAM capacities, and camera upgrades, all powered by the Tensor G4 chip.

Pixel 9 series will initially launch with Android 14

Pixel 9 to miss Android 15 at launch: Here's why

By Akash Pandey 02:22 pm Aug 01, 202402:22 pm

What's the story Google's highly-anticipated Pixel 9 series is set to make its global debut on August 13. The new lineup will include four models: the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, a larger Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Contrary to previous launches where new Pixels have debuted with the latest Android version, this time around, these devices will run on last year's Android OS - a first for Google's flagship smartphones.

Software support

Delay and future updates

The decision to launch the Pixel 9 series with Android 14, instead of the latest Android 15, is due to the latter not being fully ready for rollout. Despite achieving "platform stability" in June and releasing several beta updates to developers, Google has confirmed that models purchased later may come pre-installed with Android 15 once it's publicly launched. To offset this initial hiccup, Google commits to providing up to seven years of software support for its upcoming smartphones.

Hardware specs

Storage and RAM configurations

The standard model of the Pixel 9 series will be available in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The Pro models will offer a wider range of choices with four configurations: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and an impressive 1TB. The base model is expected to pack 12GB RAM, while the Pro models will come with an even more impressive RAM capacity of 16GB.

Feature upgrades

Enhanced charging speeds and potential satellite connectivity

Google is also set to enhance the charging speeds of its upcoming smartphones. The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro would charge "up to 55% in about 30 minutes" using Google's 45W Type-C charger. The larger model, Pixel 9 Pro XL, is said to charge "up to 70% in about half an hour." Additionally, Google may introduce a free satellite connectivity feature similar to Apple's emergency SOS system that allows users to share their location and send texts without cellular coverage.

Information

Pixel 9 series will be powered by Tensor G4

The Pixel 9 series is expected to feature vibrant color options and a unique floating camera bump design. All models in the lineup will be powered by the Tensor G4, ensuring improved performance across the range. However, the new SoC will not offer major gains over the G3 chip in the existing Pixel 8 lineup.

Aesthetic appeal

Take a look at the camera upgrades

Google is said to equip the Pixel 9 with 50MP main and 48MP ultra-wide on the rear, and a 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 9 Pro variants will feature 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto cameras, along with a 42MP selfie shooter. The foldable model, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, might boast a 48MP main, a 10.5MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8MP telephoto sensor at the back. Up front, it will house a 10MP camera.