Google relaxes Play Store rules after Epic Games antitrust loss

In a major shift, Google has announced changes to its Play Store policies in the US. The move comes after the tech giant lost an antitrust case filed by Epic Games over app store practices. Following the court's ruling, Google has updated its support pages to reflect compliance with the order and give developers more flexibility within the Play Store ecosystem.

Policy update Developers can use external payment processors As part of the changes, developers in the US can now use external payment processors that bypass the Play Store. This could mean lower prices for users as developers won't have to pay Google's commission, which is as high as 30%. The new policy also allows developers to direct users to third-party sources for app downloads and payments.

Geographic limitation Changes limited to US Play Store Google has made it clear that these changes are only being implemented on the US version of the Play Store, which is all the US District Court can require. The company also clarified that it will only comply with this policy "while the US District Court's order remains in effect." This means if Judge James Donato's order expires on November 1, 2027, so will Google's compliance with these new policies.

Ongoing appeal Google still fighting for closed Play Store Despite the changes, Google is still fighting to keep the Play Store closed. The company has asked the US Supreme Court to consider the potential harm of Judge Donato's order and stay it while it prepares its final appeal. Although Supreme Court allowed the order to remain, Google has now asked for a full hearing on its appeal in hopes of overturning the original ruling.

Compliance impact Supreme Court's decision could delay compliance deadline If the Supreme Court agrees to hear the case, it may delay the implementation of Judge Donato's order. This is because Google has 10 months from the final ruling to comply with more complicated technical requirements, including mirroring Play Store content for third-party app stores and distributing those stores within the Play Store. The deadline for this compliance is July 2026.