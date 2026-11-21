Google donates $5M to Sundar Pichai's alma mater IIT Kharagpur
What's the story
Google has announced a donation of $5 million to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, where its CEO Sundar Pichai studied. The funding is aimed at accelerating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) research and nurturing scientific and technical talent. The announcement was made during IIT Kharagpur's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which were graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Focus
Funding to support research, training
The $5 million funding will be used to support researchers and students at IIT Kharagpur in three key areas.
These include advancing AI research for real-world challenges in Indic languages, materials science, agriculture, and educational technology.
The funding will also be used for AI training and curriculum development for students and teachers at the institute.
Infrastructure improvement
Google aims to enhance AI infrastructure at IIT Kharagpur
Along with supporting research and training, Google also plans to improve IIT Kharagpur's AI infrastructure and tools across its campus.
This is part of a larger effort by the tech giant to promote innovation and benefit communities in India and beyond.
"IIT Kharagpur is driving groundbreaking work in areas like Indic languages, agriculture, and education," Pichai said.
AI vision
Initiative in line with PM Modi's vision for AI
Pichai further added, "Looking forward to seeing this collaboration shape the path for the next generation of students, just as IIT Kharagpur shaped my own."
He also said that this initiative would help realize PM Modi's vision of making sure that the benefits of AI reach everyone in India.
The funding is part of Google's commitment to support deep collaboration and strong academic leadership at IIT Kharagpur.