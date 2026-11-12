Google Wallet makes Android phones Google Home smart lock keys
Google Wallet just got a handy upgrade. Now you can use your Android phone as a digital key for compatible smart locks in Google Home.
Just tap your phone to the lock (thanks to near-field communication technology), and you're in. No more fumbling for physical keys.
You can also set it up to require your biometric authentication or screen lock for extra security.
Google Wallet keys sync across phones
This feature is rolling out first to Google Home Public Preview users and works on devices like the Pixel 10 Pro and certain Samsung Galaxy models.
Once set up, your digital key syncs across compatible Android phones linked to your Google Wallet account.
Right now, it supports Aqara u400, Schlage Sense Pro, and Nuki Keypad 2 locks, with more models coming.