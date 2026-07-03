Google Wallet now tracks orders by pulling details from Gmail

Google Wallet requires Gmail smart features

There's a new "orders arriving soon" section and a "View more" button for checking all your purchases in one spot under View more transactions > Orders. You can also view everything online at wallet.google.com.

To turn this on, just enable "Smart features in other Google products" under Gmail Settings > Google Workspace smart features.

Right now, it covers big US stores only (not smaller or international ones yet), and Google's rolling it out gradually with a support article to help users get started.