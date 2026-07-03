Google Wallet now tracks orders by pulling details from Gmail
Google Wallet just got a handy upgrade: you can now track your online orders straight from the app.
It pulls info from your Gmail, so upcoming deliveries pop up right on your Wallet homepage.
You'll see item pics, tracking numbers, shipping updates, and quick links to related emails.
If you want to tidy things up, deleting individual orders is easy too.
Google Wallet requires Gmail smart features
There's a new "orders arriving soon" section and a "View more" button for checking all your purchases in one spot under View more transactions > Orders. You can also view everything online at wallet.google.com.
To turn this on, just enable "Smart features in other Google products" under Gmail Settings > Google Workspace smart features.
Right now, it covers big US stores only (not smaller or international ones yet), and Google's rolling it out gradually with a support article to help users get started.