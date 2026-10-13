Google's October 2026 Android update boosts Wallet and Play discovery

Google Play services now let you scan receipts and add an in-app message center in Google Wallet.

Chrome for Android makes payments simpler by skipping the usual pop-ups if it already knows your details.

System updates across devices, like phones, PCs, TVs, Auto, and Wear OS, promise better performance and stronger connections.

Over in the Play Store, Ask Play gives you quick review summaries from real users so picking apps is less of a gamble, while Listen cube gets new tags for easier content discovery.

Plus, WebView is stepping up security with new tools for developers.