Google's October 2026 Android update boosts Wallet and Play discovery
Google just rolled out its October 2026 system update for Android, and it's packed with upgrades designed to make life easier.
From a smoother Google Wallet experience to smarter app discovery in the Play Store, these changes are all about helping you get things done faster, and maybe even find your next favorite app.
Google Wallet, Chrome, Play, WebView updates
Google Play services now let you scan receipts and add an in-app message center in Google Wallet.
Chrome for Android makes payments simpler by skipping the usual pop-ups if it already knows your details.
System updates across devices, like phones, PCs, TVs, Auto, and Wear OS, promise better performance and stronger connections.
Over in the Play Store, Ask Play gives you quick review summaries from real users so picking apps is less of a gamble, while Listen cube gets new tags for easier content discovery.
Plus, WebView is stepping up security with new tools for developers.