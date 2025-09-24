GoPro's new Max2 shoots in 8K and has swappable lenses
GoPro just announced the Max2, their latest 360-degree action camera, with pre-orders starting September 24, 2025.
This new model records in crisp 8K—21% more resolution than competing 8K models—so your adventures look even more epic.
The Max2 also has twist-off lenses you can swap out yourself if they get damaged, making it a solid pick for anyone who's tough on their gear.
The Max2 is available for pre-order at $499.99
The Max2 packs some impressive updates: true-to-life colors with 10-bit support and high dynamic range, waterproofing up to 16ft (5m), GPS overlays for speed and direction, and smooth stabilization for all your wild moments.
You'll get flexible shooting options like slo-mo and multiple aspect ratios, plus an app that makes editing or tracking objects easy.
It's available now for pre-order at $499.99 on GoPro's site and Amazon, with shipping starting September 30—putting it right up there against rivals like the DJI Osmo 360 and Insta360 X5.