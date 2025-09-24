GoPro's new Max2 shoots in 8K and has swappable lenses

The Max2 is available for pre-order at $499.99

The Max2 packs some impressive updates: true-to-life colors with 10-bit support and high dynamic range, waterproofing up to 16ft (5m), GPS overlays for speed and direction, and smooth stabilization for all your wild moments.

You'll get flexible shooting options like slo-mo and multiple aspect ratios, plus an app that makes editing or tracking objects easy.

It's available now for pre-order at $499.99 on GoPro's site and Amazon, with shipping starting September 30—putting it right up there against rivals like the DJI Osmo 360 and Insta360 X5.