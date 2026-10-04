Gov. Newsom signs California law requiring human support for robotaxis

Robotaxi companies like Tesla, Waymo, and Zoox will need U.S.-based remote drivers who hold a US driver's license once the law takes effect in July 2028 to provide local, on-the-ground support during any AV accidents or obstructions.

If a robotaxi blocks police or firefighters for more than 30 minutes, companies could face penalties.

Plus, they will have to notify cities, towns, and other local jurisdictions about the location and status of vehicles during system-wide failures.

Whether other states will follow California's lead or wait for the federal government to weigh in remains to be seen.