Live in New Zealand? You can now play GTA 6
What's the story
Rockstar Games's highly anticipated title, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), has officially launched in New Zealand. The game went live at midnight local time on November 19, making it the first country to get access. The game's staggered global rollout means different regions will unlock the game at their respective local midnights.
Early access
Streamer N3ON to play 'GTA 6' in NZ
American streamer N3ON has flown to New Zealand to stream GTA 6 live as soon as it launched. He announced his trip on social media platform X, saying, "On my way to New Zealand to play GTA 6 early.
Regional rollout
India will get GTA 6 on November 19
In India, the PlayStation Store lists GTA 6 for a midnight release tomorrow (November 19).
This means Indian players will have to wait around seven-and-a-half hours longer than their Kiwi counterparts.
Meanwhile, gamers in the United States East Coast will have to wait up to 18 hours due to daylight saving time differences.
Console method
The 'New Zealand trick'
For those who can't travel to New Zealand, a method called the "New Zealand trick" has emerged.
Xbox Series X|S users can change their console's region to New Zealand in system settings for an early unlock.
However, PS5 users need a separate New Zealand PSN account and must purchase the game through the local PlayStation Store with appropriate payment methods.
Account suspension
Is it safe to use the New Zealand trick?
However, this method isn't foolproof. It depends on platform rules and where the game was purchased.
Sony's terms of service may restrict region workarounds on PSN, which could lead to account suspension or bans for players who violate these rules.
Indian players are advised to check their respective platform's terms before making any changes to account settings or console configurations.