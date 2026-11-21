GTA VI: Jason can spare Arnold for $10,000 reward
In GTA VI, you can pocket $10,000 if you choose to spare Arnold during the "Hey Arnold" mission in Chapter one while playing as Jason.
Instead of taking him out, letting Arnold live gives Jason a "Restrained" bonus and actually changes how things play out later: Brian thanks you for your mercy with a cash reward in Chapter four.
Killing Arnold brands Jason 'Hardened criminal'
How you handle Arnold isn't just about money: it affects Jason's reputation too.
If you kill Arnold, Jason gets labeled a "Hardened Criminal," but future actions can shift that. You can even let Arnold escape on his own.
Rockstar is clearly doubling down on player choices this time, making even small decisions count for more in the story, much like what fans loved in Red Dead Redemption 2.