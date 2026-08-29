'GTA VI' could take up to 80 hours to complete
What's the story
The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is set to be a long and immersive experience. Rob Nelson, the co-studio head at Rockstar North, revealed in an interview with The New York Times that his playthrough of the game took 80 hours. This duration included both the main story and some optional goals. The news comes as a major update for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the release of this next installment in the iconic gaming franchise.
Previous game comparison
How does 'GTA VI's' playtime compare to 'GTA V's?'
To put things in perspective, players took an average of 51.5 hours to complete the main story and some side quests in Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V).
Completionists who sought to finish everything spent an average of 89.5 hours on the game, with the longest recorded playtime being a whopping 132 hours and 36 minutes on PlayStation 5.
Game preview
Extended gameplay video released
Along with the news of its lengthy gameplay, Rockstar has also released an extended look at the upcoming game.
The video, which was first shown on Netflix, is now available on YouTube for fans to watch.
It runs for nearly 27 minutes and gives a glimpse of Leonida, a fictional US state in the game.
It also introduces players to Jason and Lucia, two main characters in this new universe.
Launch details
'GTA VI' launches on November 19, 2026
GTA VI is set to hit the shelves on November 19, 2026, for a price tag of $80.
The game promises to be a major upgrade from its predecessor, with an expansive open world and a gripping storyline.
As the launch date approaches, fans are advised to steer clear of downloading files from suspicious websites claiming to have a demo version of the game.