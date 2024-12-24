Summarize Simplifying... In short Creating a personal YouTube channel involves signing into YouTube, selecting 'Settings' from your profile picture, and choosing 'Add or manage your channel(s).'

How to create a YouTube channel: A step-by-step guide

02:23 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story Creating a YouTube channel is the first step for users looking to make a public presence on the platform. It lets them upload videos, comment on content, and curate playlists. The channel can be created from the YouTube website or its mobile site. However, do note that this feature might not always be available with supervised experiences on YouTube. Let's see how to create a channel.

Creating a personal channel

To create a personal YouTube channel, users will first have to sign in to YouTube on a computer. After signing in, they should click on their profile picture and then select 'Settings.' From there, they can choose 'Add or manage your channel(s)' and click on 'Create a channel.' They will then be prompted to verify the details linked with their Google account name and photo before confirming the creation of their new channel.

How to create a YouTube channel for businesses

Creating a YouTube channel for businesses or other names is a slightly different process. Users can associate their channel with a Brand Account if they want to use a different name on YouTube than their Google account. For this, they have to sign in to YouTube on a computer or mobile site and go to their channel list. From there, they can tap on 'Create new channel' or use an existing Brand Account by selecting it from the list.

Naming and managing a business YouTube channel

After opting to create a new channel or use an existing Brand Account, users will have to fill out details to name their new channel and click 'Create.' This will create a new Brand Account. To add a channel manager, they will have to follow YouTube's instructions on how to change channel owners and managers. This way, the YouTube channel for businesses will be set up and managed.