Prior to launch, specifications of HONOR Play 5 smartphone leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 12:38 pm
Prior to launch, specifications of HONOR Play 5 smartphone leaked

Chinese tech giant HONOR is likely to launch a new smartphone named Play 5, in its home country soon.

In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station (via Gizmochina) has revealed the handset's specifications.

According to the leak, the device will come with an OLED display, a quad rear camera setup, a Dimensity 800U chipset, and a 3,800mAh battery.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone will offer a Full-HD+ display

According to a leaked render, the HONOR Play 5 will feature a waterdrop notch display with a noticeable bottom bezel and flat edges. On the rear, it will house a quad camera module.

The handset is tipped to bear a 6.53-inch OLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will sport a 7.46mm thick body and will weigh 179 grams.

There will be a 64MP main camera

The HONOR Play 5 will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and two 2MP sensors. Details regarding the single selfie snapper are yet to be revealed.

It will draw power from a Dimensity 800U processor

The HONOR Play 5 is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. Its RAM and storage configurations are not known at the moment.

It may run on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and pack a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.

The device should offer support for the connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

HONOR Play 5: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the HONOR Play 5 smartphone. However, it should carry some premium over the recently-launched HONOR Play5T Life, which is priced at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 15,000).

