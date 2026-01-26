Google celebrates Republic Day 2026 with an ISRO-themed doodle

Google has unveiled a special doodle to commemorate India's 77th Republic Day. The illustration is inspired by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its successful missions such as Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan. The doodle features space elements like satellites and orbits integrated into the letters of 'GOOGLE.' However, the tech giant has not provided any explanation for this particular design choice.

Future missions ISRO's plans for 2026 ISRO is planning a number of satellite launches in 2026. The agency's chief, V Narayanan, recently confirmed the ambitious plans saying, "We are planning to send a lot of satellites this year. A lot of work is going on." This statement highlights ISRO's commitment to expanding India's capabilities in space exploration and technology.

Historical context Republic Day's significance and past Google doodles Republic Day, celebrated on January 26, marks the day in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect. The date was chosen to honor Purna Swaraj (Complete Independence) declared by Indian leaders on January 26, 1930. The Google Doodle for Republic Day 2025 was a vibrant wildlife-themed illustration by Pune-based artist Rohan Dahotre. It depicted different animals symbolizing various regions of India.

