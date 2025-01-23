How Swiggy's share cart transforms group food ordering on Android
What's the story
Swiggy's latest update has your back when ordering food with friends!
The new "Share Cart" feature on Android lets everyone pile on their cravings into a single cart—without the tug-of-war over one phone.
No more guessing who wanted extra cheese or fighting over a half-built menu.
Now, group ordering is fast, easy, and collaborative, making party snacks, office lunches, or binge-watching fuel a breeze.
Ready to rally your crew? Let's break down how it works!
Update and Open
Start your group order effortlessly
Before you start a group meal, make sure your Swiggy app is updated on your Android device.
Open the app and you will land on the home screen, which has all the tools you need to start a group order.
This step is crucial for a hassle-free experience, enabling everyone to contribute their favorite dishes to a shared cart. It makes coordinating a meal for your group a breeze.
Joining forces
Share and collaborate with ease
Find the "Group Order" button, typically in the top right corner of your screen. Click it to start a group order.
You will get a link or QR code to share with friends or colleagues, with up to 40 people able to join.
They can click or scan this to contribute their choices to the shared cart after you share it through messaging apps or email.
Checkout and payment
Finalize your group feast
Everyone adds their picks from their own phones - no more playing pass-the-phone!
Just review the group cart before checkout to make sure everything's right, and then one person wraps it up and pays securely through Swiggy.
This makes ordering together on Android a breeze. It's great for office lunches or hanging out, making sure everyone gets what they want without any hassle.