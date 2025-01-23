What's the story

Swiggy's latest update has your back when ordering food with friends!

The new "Share Cart" feature on Android lets everyone pile on their cravings into a single cart—without the tug-of-war over one phone.

No more guessing who wanted extra cheese or fighting over a half-built menu.

Now, group ordering is fast, easy, and collaborative, making party snacks, office lunches, or binge-watching fuel a breeze.

Ready to rally your crew? Let's break down how it works!