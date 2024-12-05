Summarize Simplifying... In short To make Truecaller your go-to for messaging and calls, simply navigate through the app's settings to set it as your default SMS and dialer.

Alternatively, you can do this via your phone's settings, selecting Truecaller as your default under 'Phone' and 'SMS app'.

Alternatively, you can do this via your phone's settings, selecting Truecaller as your default under 'Phone' and 'SMS app'.

Now, all your calls and messages will be conveniently categorized and screened through Truecaller's system, making communication a breeze.

Truecaller offers protective measures against spam

How to make Truecaller your default messaging and calling app

By Akash Pandey 03:59 pm Dec 05, 202403:59 pm

What's the story Truecaller, the popular app for identifying unknown calls and blocking spam, allows users to set it as their default messaging and calling platform, replacing Google's in-built services. This bolsters device protection by identifying spam messages and calls, recognizing senders of unknown texts, and blocking unwanted promotional content. Additionally, using Truecaller as your default calling app, your call log will include details of unsaved numbers, with spam calls marked in red text.

Step-by-step guide

Set Truecaller as default messaging app

To set Truecaller as your default messaging app: Launch the app, and tap on the "Messages" tab at the bottom. Now, press "Enable filter for spam & more" on the head banner, click on "Set default SMS app," select Truecaller from the pop-up, and tap "Set as default." Once done, Truecaller will list your messages in different accessible categories: Inbox, Unread, Transactions, OTP, Spam, etc. To access messages in Google Messages, you will have to change the default SMS app.

Procedure

Use Truecaller as default calling app

To use Truecaller as your default calling app: Open the Truecaller app, tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, and select "Settings." Navigate to "Calls," choose "Set Truecaller as default dialer," select "Truecaller" from the pop-up, and confirm using the "Set as default option." Now, replace your inbuilt phone app icon in the bottom row of your home screen with Truecaller's icon. This will ensure that all incoming calls are screened through Truecaller's identification system.

Alternate methods

Using the phone's in-built Settings

You can set Truecaller as your default app through your device's Settings too. For this, open Settings, go to Apps > Default applications > Phone. Next, select Truecaller. To set Truecaller as your default SMS app: Open the same Settings, go to Apps > Default applications > SMS app, and choose Truecaller.