Synchronize calendars across devices: Here's how

Synchronizing calendars across devices can make your daily routine easier and ensure that you never miss an important event. Given the number of gadgets we use these days - be it a smartphone or tablet or laptop - syncing all your calendars is critical for an efficient time management. In this article, we will tell you how to do seamless calendar sync across platforms without any hassle.

Cloud services Use cloud-based calendar services Cloud-based calendar services like Google Calendar or iCloud provide a simple way to keep your schedules in sync. By storing your calendar data in the cloud, you can access it from any device connected to the internet. These services automatically reflect changes made on one device on all other devices linked to the same account. This way, you have everything in sync and up to date.

Auto sync Enable automatic sync settings Most modern devices come with inbuilt settings to allow automatic syncing of calendars. Make sure this feature is enabled on every device you use. This way, any change you make will be reflected immediately across all platforms without having to update them manually. This setting is typically located under account or calendar settings in your device's menu.

Third-party apps Utilize third-party apps for integration There are plenty of third-party apps that specifically focus on integrating different calendar services into one single view. They can fill the voids between incompatible systems and offer additional capabilities like reminders, and task management tools. Finding and going for an app that matches your requirements can make managing multiple calendars a whole lot easier.