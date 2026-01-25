You can now use Google Sans fonts in Docs, Sheets

Google has added its open-sourced fonts, Google Sans and Google Sans Flex, to its suite of productivity tools including Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The move comes after the company open-sourced these typefaces in December 2025. The fonts were originally developed as part of a 2015 logo redesign project and have since been optimized for user interfaces on Android phones.

Enhanced flexibility A step toward customization Google Sans Flex, an advanced version of the original font, was launched a few years later. This iteration allows for greater customization in terms of weight, width, optical size, slant, grade and roundedness. The open-sourcing of these fonts was aimed at bridging the visual gap between first-party and third-party apps.

Cross-platform consistency A unified experience across platforms The introduction of Google Sans, Google Sans Flex, and Google Sans Code (a font designed for coding) into Docs, Sheets, Slides, and other editors is part of Google's larger strategy. The company wants to create a more consistent experience across different devices and platforms. This will make interfaces clearer and easier to use for people interacting with technology in various environments.

