Adding 'info cards' to your YouTube videos is a simple process involving YouTube Studio.

You can choose from different types of cards like 'Video', 'Playlist', 'Channel', or 'Link' to provide interactive elements for viewers.

Customize the card's start time, add a message, and save it.

However, these cards won't appear if the video is claimed by Content ID or if a campaign is active.

How to add 'info cards' to your YouTube videos

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:53 pm Dec 30, 202404:53 pm

What's the story YouTube has a feature called 'info cards' to make videos more interactive and engaging for viewers. These info cards can contain a video clip, playlist, channel, or link. However, do note that they don't work on videos marked as made specifically for kids. The process of adding these cards includes a series of steps on YouTube Studio. Let's take a look.

Process

Step-by-step guide to add info cards

To add an info card, users first have to sign in to YouTube Studio and select 'Content' from the left menu. After selecting the video they want to edit, they should select 'Editor' from the same menu. Next, they have to select 'Info cards' and choose the type of card they want to add to their video. They can add up to five cards per video, each providing different interactive elements for viewers.

Variety

Different types of info cards

The 'Video' info card lets you link a public YouTube video for viewers to interact with. The 'Playlist' card lets you link to a public YouTube playlist, while the 'Channel' card can be used to connect with another YouTube channel. If you are in the YouTube Partner Program, you can use a 'Link' card directing viewers to an external website. However, any linked external site must comply with YouTube's policies, including its Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.

Personalization

Customizing and saving cards

After choosing an info card, you can customize its start time in the video. You can also add a message and teaser text about the clip (mandatory for channel cards). Once done, you just have to click 'Save' to finalize your changes. This way, you can ensure that viewers will see a teaser at the specified time while watching the video.

Engagement

Viewer interaction with info cards

When the teaser isn't visible, you can hover over the player and click on the card icon. On mobile, the icon appears whenever player controls are displayed. By clicking on either the teaser or icon, you can explore all cards attached to a video. This feature would enhance viewer experience by providing relevant information in an interactive format.

Restrictions

Limitations and display

Info cards won't show up if a video has been claimed by Content ID and the content owner has started a campaign. Also, videos with cards won't show a Call-to-Action overlay. These cards appear under video description, letting viewers scroll through them while watching videos.