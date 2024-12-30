You can set 'legacy contacts' or delete accounts

How to manage Facebook account of a deceased person

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:50 pm Dec 30, 202404:50 pm

What's the story With more than three billion people using Facebook around the world, the social network is often the go-to place for sharing personal stuff like photos and thoughts. But, what happens to your account after you die? This can be a bit confusing, but don't worry, Facebook has got you covered with four main options: two for living users and two for those posthumously handling accounts.

Preparatory measure

Appointing a 'legacy contact'

The first option lets living users designate a 'legacy contact' for their Facebook account. This person will take over the user's account after confirming their death. The legacy contact has to be a current Facebook friend with an active account. Once appointed, they will receive a notification about their new role. To create a legacy contact, head to Settings> Manage Account > Your Legacy Contact. Just type their Facebook name into the window and it shall automatically find the friend.

Deletion choice

Opting for account deletion

The second option for living users is to opt for their account to be permanently deleted after their death. This will be done once Facebook is informed about the user's demise. However, this option could rob surviving friends and family members of the chance to relive shared memories on the deceased's profile. Therefore, it is often advised to choose a legacy contact instead, letting loved ones determine what should be done with their Facebook profile after death.

Posthumous options

Memorializing an account

If a user has died without a legacy contact, their Facebook profile can be either memorialized or deleted. To memorialize an account, you need to reach out to Facebook and fill a form giving the deceased's name as it appears on their profile, an approximate date of death, and proof of death like an obituary link or death certificate. Once approved, the profile will show "Remembering" before the user's name and undergo several functional changes to maintain its integrity.

Account removal

Requesting removal of an account

The last option is to ask for the complete deletion of a deceased user's Facebook profile. This would require proof of authority (the requester should be an immediate family member or someone with the right to request account deletion) and proof of death. However, families should discuss this decision as once approved by Facebook, everything on the account/profile will be permanently erased.