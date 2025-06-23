ICMR's latest test can diagnose hemophilia at just ₹580

The National Institute of Immunohaematology (NIIH) at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has developed an affordable point-of-care test kit. It is meant for the early diagnosis of genetic bleeding disorders such as hemophilia A and Von Willebrand Disease (VWD). The innovative procedure offers a more accessible alternative to costly lab tests. It costs just ₹582, compared to the current methods that can go up to ₹2,100.

Cost-effectiveness Innovation could save the health system about ₹42cr The new test kit could potentially detect more than 83,000 undiagnosed cases of hemophilia A and VWD. This could save the health system about ₹42 crore, which is three times less expensive than the current method. The innovation was developed by scientist Dr. Shrimati Shetty and ex-ICMR postdoctoral fellow from NIIH, Dr. Priyanka Kasatkar.

International interest WFH interested in procuring the tests The World Federation for Hemophilia has shown interest in procuring such tests for deployment in nations where the disease is prevalent. Dr. Manisha Madkaikar, Director of NIIH and Center for Research Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies (CRHCM) under ICMR, said that this visual card testing device has made testing possible even at primary health centers.

National implementation Kits recommended for integration into national health programs The Health Technology Assessment (HTA) team of ICMR and Department of Health Research (DHR) has recommended the PoC kits for hemophilia A and VWD. They are meant for primary facility-based screening and should be integrated into national health programs at the primary healthcare level. This is currently being implemented in different states, according to Dr. Bharati Kulkarni from NIIH.