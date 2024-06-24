In brief Simplifying... In brief Microsoft's latest Surface Pro 11 tablet PC has been praised for its repairability, scoring 8 out of 10 by iFixit.

Despite its compact design, users can easily access the M.2 drive and other components, thanks to helpful QR codes and "Wayfinders".

By Akash Pandey 06:28 pm Jun 24, 2024

What's the story Microsoft's hardware team is putting a significant emphasis on the repairability of its devices. This shift is clearly visible in its latest Surface Pro and Laptop models, as revealed by their iFixit teardown. The change in approach has led to a significant improvement in repair scores over the years. In acknowledgment of their repair-friendly designs, both Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 have been awarded 8/10 points, for repairability in their respective device categories.

Surface Laptop 7: A step toward repair-friendly design

The Surface Laptop 7, unlike its predecessor which scored a dismal 0/10, has emerged as a remarkably repair-friendly device. Users can access service manuals on Microsoft's website by scanning a QR code, found after removing the magnetically secured bottom plate. Additionally, symbols known as "Wayfinders" are present to guide users about the type and quantity of screws securing each component, facilitating easy disassembly without constant reference to the manual.

Surface Pro 11: Repairability despite compact design

The Surface Pro 11, a tablet PC, also exhibits significant repairability improvements despite the inherent challenges posed by its screen removal processes. Users can access the M.2 drive via a small magnetic cover located under the kickstand, while QR codes and "Wayfinders" aid in further disassembly of cables and thermal management system. Even with more layers of components due to space constraints, the repair process remains manageable with available manuals and a screw-secured battery that requires no glue for installation.

Recognition for Microsoft's commitment to repairability

The latest scores demonstrate Microsoft's significant transition from producing unrepairable to highly repairable devices. This shift is likely influenced by the growing Right to Repair advocacy and legislation, further highlighting Microsoft's commitment to user-friendly designs.