India fast-tracks AI tool to detect child sexual abuse material
India's government is speeding up work on an AI tool that can detect Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material across the internet.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi recently highlighted how important it is to act quickly and sensitively when it comes to protecting children online during her visit to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).
NCPCR drafts social media guidelines
The NCPCR and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are teaming up on the AI project. The NCPCR is also developing new social media guidelines for tech companies.
They have also called out Meta India over problematic ads, leading Meta to promise it will report child safety issues directly to the cybercrime portal managed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).
The government continues pushing social platforms to step up their safeguards and keep harmful content off the web.