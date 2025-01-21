What's the story

India's Civil Aviation Ministry is planning to set up a regulatory sandbox for advanced air mobility solutions.

The initiative, announced by Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, will help ease urban congestion and encourage adoption of electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

"Our doors are open to promote and support advanced air mobility," Vualnam said at the International Conference on Air Mobility, organized by his ministry and industry body CII.