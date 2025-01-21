Modi government is mulling regulatory sandbox for air taxis
What's the story
India's Civil Aviation Ministry is planning to set up a regulatory sandbox for advanced air mobility solutions.
The initiative, announced by Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, will help ease urban congestion and encourage adoption of electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
"Our doors are open to promote and support advanced air mobility," Vualnam said at the International Conference on Air Mobility, organized by his ministry and industry body CII.
Preparatory measures
DGCA initiates groundwork for trials
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started field visits to identify potential sites for trials for advanced air mobility.
DGCA has formed six working groups, each focusing on different aspects of this innovative form of transportation.
The agency is also studying international practices from bodies like the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and those in Singapore and Dubai, to enhance airspace management and regulatory frameworks.
Urban relief
Advanced air mobility solutions to combat urban congestion
Vualnam stressed that advanced air mobility solutions will be key to solving urban congestion.
He predicted that by 2047, India will have 350 airports serving 350 crore air passengers.
"There is a strong foundation for airport infrastructure in the country," he added, noting that India is one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets with more than 150 airports already in operation.