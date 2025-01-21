You can earn 'JioCoin' simply by browsing web: Here's how
What's the story
In a major move into the Web3 and blockchain space, Reliance Jio recently launched its digital token, JioCoin.
The development comes as a result of a strategic partnership between Reliance Industries subsidiary Jio Platforms (JPL) and Bengaluru-based blockchain infrastructure company Polygon Labs.
The collaboration seeks to bring innovative Web3 services to over 450 million existing customers of Reliance Jio.
But how does one earn and redeem JioCoin? Read on to know more.
Token details
JioCoin: A new digital token for internet browsing
JioCoins are digital tokens issued on the Polygon blockchain. Users can earn these tokens by browsing the internet using JioSphere, a web browser developed by Jio Platforms.
To earn JioCoins, users simply need to utilize various mobile or internet-based applications available through the JioSphere browser while logged in with their Indian mobile numbers.
Once you begin using JioSphere, JioCoins will start accumulating in your associated Polygon wallet. The tokens are currently listed on the JioSphere app for iOS and Android.
Future prospects
JioCoin's potential use cases and impact on crypto world
The exact redemption or usage process for JioCoins hasn't been officially revealed by the company.
However, it is expected that Reliance Jio could use these tokens in different ways, maybe as an internal currency within its ecosystem of companies or via a "redemption" or "reward" program.
The launch of JioCoin on Polygon is being hailed as a major crypto development for bringing masses into blockchain.