What's the story

In a major move into the Web3 and blockchain space, Reliance Jio recently launched its digital token, JioCoin.

The development comes as a result of a strategic partnership between Reliance Industries subsidiary Jio Platforms (JPL) and Bengaluru-based blockchain infrastructure company Polygon Labs.

The collaboration seeks to bring innovative Web3 services to over 450 million existing customers of Reliance Jio.

But how does one earn and redeem JioCoin? Read on to know more.