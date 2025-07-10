Indian startup QWR launches AI smart glasses Humbl
Indian startup QWR is set to launch Humbl, which it calls the country's first AI-powered smart glasses.
The official release is later this month, but shipping won't start until late 2025.
Humbl promises features on par with Ray-Ban Meta glasses and aims to bring some global tech trends home.
Just say 'Hey Humbl' for everything
Just say "Hey Humbl" and you can record videos, get real-time conversation summaries, play music, navigate hands-free, or translate languages instantly.
Built-in cameras and mics help the glasses understand your surroundings—all while looking like regular sunglasses.
Details on price and hardware are still under wraps.
Competing with global players
Humbl joins a growing wave of AI glasses alongside big names like Ray-Ban Meta.
Still, QWR is focusing on local needs and practical features to help it stand out in a crowded market.