Indiranagar woman finds private photos and videos on porn sites
Technology
A 28-year-old woman from Indiranagar was shocked to find her private photos and videos, shared with her male friend, whom she intended to marry, posted on porn websites after unidentified miscreants allegedly hacked her account and stole the images and videos.
She's reached out to the East Division cybercrime police for help.
Victim wants takedown, police warn women
The victim wants the hackers caught quickly and her content taken down.
Police have registered a case and reminded everyone, especially women, to stay alert about online privacy.
This incident is yet another reminder of why stronger digital security matters.