Instagram's paid plan is being tested: What does it offer?

Meta has started testing a new paid subscription model for Instagram , called Instagram Plus. The company confirmed the development to TechCrunch. The premium service offers exclusive features for everyday users and is part of Meta's strategy to diversify its revenue sources beyond advertising. This move comes two months after Meta announced plans to test subscriptions on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp .

Feature enhancements New features for Stories Instagram Plus comes with a host of improvements to the platform's popular Stories feature. Subscribers can now view Stories anonymously, see how many people have rewatched their own Stories, and create unlimited audience lists beyond the standard Close Friends option. They can also extend a Story's lifespan to 48 hours, spotlight one Story per week at the top of followers' trays, and send animated "Superlikes."

Subscription Pricing varies by country The exact markets where Meta is testing Instagram Plus remain unclear. However, reports suggest the subscription model is being tested in Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines. The pricing varies by country: MX$39/month (around $2.20) in Mexico, ¥319/month (roughly $2) in Japan, and PHP 65/month (approximately $1.07) in the Philippines.

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