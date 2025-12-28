ISRO invites students to build autonomous UAVs for Mars missions
ISRO just kicked off the IRoC-U 2026 challenge, calling on student teams to design smart navigation systems for future Mars missions.
Announced on December 12, 2025, under the ASCEND theme, registrations are open until January 12, 2026.
What's the challenge about?
Finals will happen in Bengaluru in 2026.
Each college gets one shot—only one team can enter and previous winners need to sit this one out.
Teams must build a micro-UAV and a base station that can take off, snap images, find targets with coordinates, return home, transfer data via cable or wirelessly, and recharge—all without any GPS or human help.
Key requirements and why it matters
You'll need to use or develop UAVs that comply with DGCA rules.
The real test is making your drone navigate, land, dock and recharge by itself—just like it would have to on Mars where there's no Earth-style navigation.
It's a chance for students to push boundaries in space tech and show off their innovation skills.