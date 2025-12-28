Waymo pauses robotaxi rides in SF after storm warning
Waymo has hit pause on its self-driving taxi service in San Francisco as of Thursday, December 25, 2025, thanks to a severe storm on the way.
The move follows a recent power outage that left Waymo cars stuck at intersections and caused significant traffic disruption at intersections.
Customers got a heads-up about flash flood warnings through the Waymo app, raising fresh questions about how these autonomous vehicles handle tough weather.
Power outage highlights tech challenges
During the blackout, Waymo's driverless cars couldn't navigate without working traffic lights, adding to previous safety concerns—like a past accident involving a local pet and some wrong-way driving incidents.
With 800 robotaxis cruising SF since 2024, city experts like former CEO of San Francisco's Municipal Transit Authority, Jeffrey Tumlin, say it might be time to rethink how—and where—these vehicles operate when weather or city life gets unpredictable.