Waymo pauses robotaxi rides in SF after storm warning Technology Dec 28, 2025

Waymo has hit pause on its self-driving taxi service in San Francisco as of Thursday, December 25, 2025, thanks to a severe storm on the way.

The move follows a recent power outage that left Waymo cars stuck at intersections and caused significant traffic disruption at intersections.

Customers got a heads-up about flash flood warnings through the Waymo app, raising fresh questions about how these autonomous vehicles handle tough weather.