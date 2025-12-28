Scientists find a superconductor with a twist: it only works on the surface
Researchers in Germany have discovered PtBi2, a new material where electricity flows without resistance—but only on its surfaces.
The inside stays just like regular metal.
This rare property could open up exciting possibilities for future quantum tech.
What's so cool about PtBi2?
On the surface of PtBi2, electrons pair up in a unique six-way pattern tied to the crystal's shape.
Even if you cut the crystal, those superconducting surfaces keep appearing.
Scientists spotted this using angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) and found that it works at temperatures below 10-15K (that's really cold).
Why does this matter for quantum devices?
PtBi2's special surface can trap Majorana particles—these are key for building super-stable qubits, which are like the heart of quantum computers.
The team thinks we could control these particles by tweaking the material or using magnets, making future quantum devices more reliable and less glitchy.