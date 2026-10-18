Japanese researchers found LPC70 could protect mice brains from salt
Technology
Researchers in Japan found that a natural compound from soybeans, called LPC70, could protect the brain from damage caused by eating too much salt.
In mouse studies, those given LPC70 had better memory, improved social skills, and lower blood pressure compared with mice on a salty diet without it.
The team discovered that LPC70 helps balance key signals in the brain and kidneys that control blood pressure and keep nerve cells healthy.
LPC70 needs more research for humans
While these results are early and based on animal studies, scientists think LPC70 could one day help people avoid health problems linked to high salt intake, like memory issues or high blood pressure.
More research is needed before it's ready for humans, but it's a promising step toward smarter dietary choices.