Jay Armas expands 5 dimensional black Saturn in Einstein's equations
Theoretical physicist Jay Armas has come up with a fresh twist on Einstein's equations, expanding the "Black Saturn," a mind-bending model set in five dimensions.
Picture this: a classic black hole at the center, wrapped by a spinning black ring (kind of like Saturn and its rings, but way more sci-fi).
What's wild is that both can spin separately in two independent planes, which isn't possible in our regular four-dimensional world.
Theoretical black Saturn probes extra dimensions
While Black Saturn exists only on paper for now, it opens up new ways to think about gravity and black holes beyond what we know.
The model helps physicists explore how things might work if our universe had extra dimensions, pushing the boundaries of what Einstein started and helping physicists better understand the mathematical limits of Einstein's general theory of relativity.