Jeff Bezos says millions could live beyond Earth by 2045
Jeff Bezos thinks life in space might be a lot closer than we expect.
Speaking at Italian Tech Week, the Amazon and Blue Origin founder said that by 2045, millions of people could be living beyond Earth.
He credits rapid progress in AI and automation for making this possible, not because we have to leave Earth, but because technology is making it easier and safer.
AI to handle risky moon work
Bezos imagines robots doing most of the heavy lifting on the moon, with AI and robotics handling risky jobs so humans don't have to.
He compared today's tech breakthroughs to past innovations that changed how we live.
While some worry about AI taking jobs, Bezos feels these tools will help us grow as a civilization, expanding resources and opportunities without forcing anyone off our planet.