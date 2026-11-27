Los Angeles schools block Google's AI features amid search row
What's the story
In a major development, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has disabled Google's AI-generated summaries, or AI Overview, from search results on school-issued devices, AP News reported. The move comes as part of a growing trend among school districts to block Google's artificial intelligence (AI) features and consider dropping Google products altogether unless the tech giant provides a permanent solution for their concerns over AI in education.
Reaction
LAUSD's decision leaves parents and students surprised
The decision to disable AI Overview was not formally announced by the LAUSD, leaving parents and students surprised.
Bridie Lee, a leader of Schools Beyond Screens LA, which advocates for screen-time limits and tech oversight in the district, said it "was the talk of the playground."
The district serves around half a million students and is now the largest to sideline Google over its refusal to separate search from AI tools for education.
Tech backlash
Google continues to face a backlash
Despite being the leading provider of education technology in American classrooms, Google is facing a backlash over its AI features.
The company's Chromebooks and educational apps like Google Docs and Classroom are widely used by students and teachers alike.
However, concerns about the impact of AI on learning have led to a standoff between schools and Google.
Official stance
AI Overview disabled temporarily for age-appropriate and safe experiences
The LAUSD said it disabled AI Overview temporarily to ensure student experiences are "age-appropriate and safe."
The district also said it regularly reviews its digital safety measures, including third-party tools.
Schools Beyond Screens LA had asked parents to send videos showing what laptop screens looked like and received clips showing that AI Overview was no longer an option in Google Search on district devices.
Growing trend
Schools have also developed plug-ins to remove AI summaries
Other school districts, like Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools, have also developed plug-ins to remove AI summaries for students searching on Google.
The move highlights a growing backlash against technology in schools, starting with cellphones and screen time and now focusing on AI.
Many educators and parents are worried that students are using AI to do their thinking for them.
Company stance
Google responds to concerns but offers no solution
In response to the growing concerns, Google has said it understands parents' and teachers' worries about students using AI to "shortcut learning."
However, it does not offer an option for schools to disable AI completely and use Google Search as it was in 2024.
This has left districts across the US with no choice but to either restrict student access to AI or lose access to the popular search engine.