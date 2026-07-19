Maharashtra plans deep tech ecosystem, Devendra Fadnavis cites $16T forecast
Maharashtra is gearing up to become a major player in quantum computing and deep tech.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis just announced plans to build a strong ecosystem for these fields, pointing out that the global market could skyrocket from $2 trillion to $3 trillion in 2024 to nearly $16 trillion over the next five years.
He's encouraging innovators and manufacturers to help put Maharashtra on the world map.
MITRA to train 5,000+ quantum-computing instructors
The state wants local businesses, especially MSMEs, to get comfortable with cutting-edge tech like AI and quantum computing.
Fadnavis admitted funding and skilled talent are hurdles, so Maharashtra will train quantum computing instructors through its MITRA program, with a target of training at least 5,000 people, over the next two to three years.
Major projects include a new Frontier Tech Institute and an Innovation City in Mumbai with Tata Group, all aimed at boosting research, manufacturing, and digital skills for the future.