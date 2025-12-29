Mark your calendars! Biggest astronomical events of 2026

Eclipses, planet parade, and epic supermoons

There's plenty happening beyond the Moon too—February brings a "ring of fire" solar eclipse (visible from Antarctica), and August 12 features a total solar eclipse stretching from the Arctic down to Spain.

On February 28, six planets will line up in a rare planetary parade; you'll spot Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn with just your eyes (but you'll need a telescope for Uranus and Neptune).

To wrap up the year: three supermoons in total, with the last one brightening December's night sky.