Mark your calendars! Biggest astronomical events of 2026
2026 is shaping up to be a big year for space fans: astronauts are finally heading back to the Moon after more than 50 years, with a supermoon lighting up the sky on January 3 and a rare blue moon in May.
Robotic missions, including Jeff Bezos's Blue Moon lander, will also be sending a prototype lander to the lunar surface to help us learn even more about our cosmic neighbor.
Eclipses, planet parade, and epic supermoons
There's plenty happening beyond the Moon too—February brings a "ring of fire" solar eclipse (visible from Antarctica), and August 12 features a total solar eclipse stretching from the Arctic down to Spain.
On February 28, six planets will line up in a rare planetary parade; you'll spot Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn with just your eyes (but you'll need a telescope for Uranus and Neptune).
To wrap up the year: three supermoons in total, with the last one brightening December's night sky.