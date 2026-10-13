Mark Zuckerberg announced Muse Wonder positions Meta ahead in AI
Mark Zuckerberg just announced that Meta is now at the front of the AI race, thanks to its new model, Muse Wonder.
Since launching in September, the Muse app has shot up in popularity, now hitting the No. 1 spot on Human Security's list of top agent-based traffic sources on the internet, accounting for 72% of the total.
Zuckerberg says this is a big moment for Meta as it shifts focus from the metaverse to cutting-edge AI.
Citigroup forecasts Muse $27B by 2030
Analysts at Citigroup expect Muse to bring in $27 billion a year by 2030, according to Citigroup analysts, and is projected to spend at least $600 billion on data center infrastructure and jobs by the end of 2028 to keep things running smoothly.
While some worry about how much power Meta will have in industries like travel agencies, tax preparers, and car valuation websites, the company is planning the upcoming Muse "Confidential VM" feature to protect user data.
As Zuckerberg puts it, privacy challenges are pushing them to innovate even more for everyday users.