Mark Zuckerberg announced Muse Wonder positions Meta ahead in AI

Mark Zuckerberg just announced that Meta is now at the front of the AI race, thanks to its new model, Muse Wonder.

Since launching in September, the Muse app has shot up in popularity, now hitting the No. 1 spot on Human Security's list of top agent-based traffic sources on the internet, accounting for 72% of the total.

Zuckerberg says this is a big moment for Meta as it shifts focus from the metaverse to cutting-edge AI.