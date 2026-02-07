Meet Foskeia pelendonum, the chicken-sized dinosaur that lived about 125 million years ago

Foskeia had a unique skull and specialized teeth

Foskeia wasn't just small—it had a unique skull and specialized teeth adapted for feeding, and its postcranial bones suggest it could make short bursts of speed through dense forests.

Its bones show it grew up fast, much like birds or mammals today.

The coolest part? Foskeia is closely related to an Australian dino called Muttaburrasaurus, hinting that early plant-eating dinosaurs were more diverse and speedy than anyone expected.