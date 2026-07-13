MeitY Secretary S Krishnan urges India build AI against cyberattacks
Technology
India's tech ministry is sounding the alarm: cyberattacks on banks and financial services are getting smarter, so we need to get smarter too.
MeitY Secretary S Krishnan says it's time for India to build its own AI tools and data systems, so we're not left exposed when hackers strike.
'Digital Threat Report' finds AI-driven attacks
With things like cloud computing and instant payments everywhere, there are more ways for hackers to break in.
The latest "Digital Threat Report" shows attacks are getting faster and trickier: AI even helps bad actors do more damage with less effort.
Experts say everyone in finance needs to team up on cybersecurity so India can stay ahead of these evolving threats.