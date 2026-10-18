Meta and Apple team up to run Muse Spark open
Meta and Apple have teamed up in a big way, letting Meta's Muse Spark Open AI model run across two or four connected Mac Studios powered by Apple's M5 Ultra chips.
Meta AI chief Alexandr Wang says Daniel Gross played a really big role in kind of getting the two companies to work nicely together, which helped both companies move past old disagreements.
Alexandr Wang credits Daniel Gross
Wang said Gross "I think he played a really big role in kind of getting the two companies to work nicely together," highlighting how he bridged the gap after years of rivalry (especially since the 2018 Cambridge Analytica fallout).
Now, with Muse Spark Open handling complex tasks like coding marathons and video analysis on Mac Studio computers, even though those machines are pricey, it's a big step for AI collaborations between these tech giants.