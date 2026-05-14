Meta announces Incognito Chat on WhatsApp and Meta AI app
Technology
Meta just announced Incognito Chat, a new way to talk privately with its Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app.
It's meant for sensitive topics like health or money, and Meta promises that "Incognito Chat with Meta AI is truly private, meaning no one — not even Meta — can read your conversations" while using it.
Incognito Chat uses WhatsApp private processing
Incognito Chat uses WhatsApp's Private Processing tech, so chats are encrypted and disappear automatically.
Plus, Meta teased a Sidechat feature: This will let you get quick AI summaries or context in a WhatsApp conversation without interrupting the main chat.
The launch follows Instagram dropping encrypted DMs last week due to low use, so if you want secure messaging with AI, WhatsApp is now the go-to spot.