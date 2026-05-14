Meta announces Incognito Chat on WhatsApp and Meta AI app Technology May 14, 2026

Meta just announced Incognito Chat, a new way to talk privately with its Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app.

It's meant for sensitive topics like health or money, and Meta promises that "Incognito Chat with Meta AI is truly private, meaning no one — not even Meta — can read your conversations" while using it.