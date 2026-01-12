Meta bets big on nuclear power to fuel its AI future

Why does this matter?

AI needs serious, always-on energy—and nuclear is one of the few sources that can deliver it reliably.

By covering all costs themselves, Meta promises not to pass the bill onto regular folks. Plus, they're joining other tech giants like Amazon and Google in making major investments in nuclear energy for their future data center needs.

For anyone interested in how tech is changing the energy game (and maybe even helping out the environment), this is a story worth knowing.