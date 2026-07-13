Meta expands Richland Parish data center to 5GW, $1.6B contracts
Technology
Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is making a huge move in Richland Parish, Louisiana, expanding its data center to handle way more AI power.
The upgrade will boost the facility's computing capacity to 5 gigawatts, and local businesses are already seeing the benefits with over $1.6 billion in contracts handed out.
Meta investing over $1 billion locally
This isn't just about tech: Meta's also putting over $1 billion into improving local roads, water systems, and more.
The expansion is part of its massive $600 billion push to build up US infrastructure and create jobs over the next three years.